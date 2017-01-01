Sacred Heart School is a K-12 Educational Institution operating within the Diocese of Lafayette.
The Mission of Sacred Heart School is to provide an environment which instills the morals, ethics and values according to the Catholic faith, enhances academic excellence and encourages social development.
The Vision of Sacred Heart School is to foster an environment which maximizes each student’s potential in religious formation, academic excellence and social development resulting in students taking leadership roles in the Catholic Church and community.
The Goals of Sacred Heart School are to encourage and promote spiritual, intellectual, social and physical growth into each individual who walks through the Halls of Troy and remain with them throughout their lives.
Sacred Heart School does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, color or national ethnic origin in admissions or employment.